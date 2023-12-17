IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $24,119.30 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

