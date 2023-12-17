Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISMAY remained flat at $7.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

