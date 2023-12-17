Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

