InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INPOY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 16,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757. InPost has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

