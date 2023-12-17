InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InPost Price Performance
INPOY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 16,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757. InPost has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.
InPost Company Profile
