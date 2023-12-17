Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Acquires $14,525.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Jason David Brown acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

