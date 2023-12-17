Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Acquires C$13,500.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Philip Blake Hodge bought 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of C$484.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

PNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

