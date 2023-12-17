Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Update

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insider Activity at Insperity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. 796,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

