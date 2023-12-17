Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Interfor Stock Up 2.2 %

Interfor stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 484,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Interfor has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

