Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $17.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

