Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of PGJ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 19,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,409. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

