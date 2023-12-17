Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.31

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of IVZ opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
