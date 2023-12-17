Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.31

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

