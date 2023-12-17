Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

