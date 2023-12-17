IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $183.28 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $183.28 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

