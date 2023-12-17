IOTA Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $871.95 million and $24.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

