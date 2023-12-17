Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
