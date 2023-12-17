Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

