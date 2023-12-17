Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2655 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 195,196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 254.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 67.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

