Jet Protocol Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $147,603.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,838.29 or 1.00111498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012116 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00270742 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $178,339.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

