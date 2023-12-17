J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $170.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 17.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

