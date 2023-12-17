John Russell Purchases 1,096 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director John Russell acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

