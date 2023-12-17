Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.98 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $63.98 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,963,116,293 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,952,536,285.37784. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11062492 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $49,932,853.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

