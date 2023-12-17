Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.11. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

