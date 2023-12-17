Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,872.0 days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

