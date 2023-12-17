KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.38 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $854,166.27 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,106.15 or 1.00039668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012426 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01275585 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $837,719.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

