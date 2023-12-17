LCX (LCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $356,012.11

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $50.31 million and approximately $356,012.11 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX token operates as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. LCX, known as the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a cryptocurrency trading platform distinguished for its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance. Serving both individual and institutional investors, LCX offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing trading, custody, and asset management. A standout feature is the LCX Token, simplifying fee payments across services such as custodian solutions, crypto exchanges, and fiat-crypto-fiat transactions, enhancing user convenience. Established in 2018 by Monty C. M. Metzger, LCX is under the leadership of CEO Monty Metzger, who authored “Blockchain Banking: Shaping the Future of Money and Finance” in 2023, emphasizing their dedication to financial regulations. This combination of innovation and regulatory adherence positions LCX as a trusted platform in the crypto industry.”

