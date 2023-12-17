Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennar updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

Lennar Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

