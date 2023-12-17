LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of LPKFF stock remained flat at $7.31 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

