Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,677.75 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $34.75 million and $27,677.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,123.23 or 1.00007554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012373 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000905 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,393.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

