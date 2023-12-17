Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.29. 4,058,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,902. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

