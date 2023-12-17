MetisDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $110.59 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $24.23 or 0.00058229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,652.72 or 1.00090388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012149 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.86529638 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,220,163.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

