MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MCR opened at $6.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

