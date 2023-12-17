MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR opened at $6.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Charter Income Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.