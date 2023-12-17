Moonbeam Hits Market Cap of $251.53 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $251.53 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00097429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,097,644,577 coins and its circulating supply is 806,108,604 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

