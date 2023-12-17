Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Short Interest Up 15.6% in November

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Movella Stock Performance

MVLA remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 136,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. Movella has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Trading of Movella

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Movella during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Movella in the second quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Movella during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movella by 2,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 356,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MVLA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Movella in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

