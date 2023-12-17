MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 487,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

