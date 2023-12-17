NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $169.30 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $169.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00096303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.39139702 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $195,905,516.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

