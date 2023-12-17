NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Update

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

NXTP traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,113,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,988. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

