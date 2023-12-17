Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, "ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00028203 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

