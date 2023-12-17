NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 16,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth $32,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth about $141,000.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

