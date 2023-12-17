Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 38.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the second quarter worth $8,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 50.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 77,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.40. 124,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,052. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.