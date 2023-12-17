NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,123.23 or 1.00007554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012373 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

