Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $587.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $587.23 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,176.32 or 0.05299943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08857528 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $40,805,115.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.