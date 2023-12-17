Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

