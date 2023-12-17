Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.