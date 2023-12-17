Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 85,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,529.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ondas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,991. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 615.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

