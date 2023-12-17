One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

OLP stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.