One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
OLP stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.