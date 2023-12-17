Oxen Price Reaches $0.13 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $8.48 million and $5,571.62 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00171882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00547503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00408750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00116263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,936,768 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

