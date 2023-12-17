Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PNBK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.56. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

About Patriot National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 9,569.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.