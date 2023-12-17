Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PNBK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.56. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
