PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Price Performance

Shares of PAVMZ remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

PAVmed Company Profile

pavmed is a groundbreaking medical device company bringing innovative medical technologies from concept to commercialization with unprecedented speed and efficiency. led by three accomplished medical device entrepreneurs and organized to conceive, develop and commercialize a diversified pipeline of innovative products we believe address unmet clinical needs, our goal is to enhance and accelerate value creation by employing a business model focused on capital and time efficiency.

