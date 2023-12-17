Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in November

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 77.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $240,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 385,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

