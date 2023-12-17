Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

