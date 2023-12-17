Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $178.72 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $178.72 million and $26,228.42 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00172284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009055 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18458268 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,062.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

